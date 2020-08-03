Global  
 

Woman coughs on NSW police officer

SBS Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
A Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
Wagga Wagga Wagga Wagga City in New South Wales, Australia

