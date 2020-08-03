|
Woman coughs on NSW police officer
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
A Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
Three Newcastle pubs, Toronto court shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus casesThree Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS
Three Newcastle pubs shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus casesThree Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS
Face masks are now strongly recommended in NSW as state enters 'critical' stage of pandemicThe NSW government is strongly recommending people wear masks in high-risk situations, as the state enters a critical phase in the coronavirus battle.
SBS
Face masks are now recommended in NSW under four specific circumstancesPremier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday said authorities would not make public mask usage mandatory in NSW but had revised their current recommendations to address..
SBS
Wagga Wagga City in New South Wales, Australia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this