People flying into NSW from Victoria to now be forced into self-funded hotel quarantine

SBS Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The move comes 24 hours after NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said it was unnecessary.
Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

 A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets' A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.
SBS

Coronavirus: Queensland to close border to New South Wales

 Australia's north-eastern state expresses fears about Sydney and Canberra, as Melbourne's outbreak worsens.
BBC News

Sydney restaurant and funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus cases

 NSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS

Sydney restaurant, funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus cases

 NSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS

