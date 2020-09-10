Global  
 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian issues ultimatum to Nationals to stand down from koala policy protest

SBS Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ms Berejiklian has given Nationals leader John Barilaro until 9am on Friday to reconsider his threat to move to the crossbench, or she will swear in a new ministry.
