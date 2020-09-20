Global  
 

NSW records its first coronavirus death in weeks as health warnings are issued after a taxi driver tested positive

SBS Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
NSW has recorded its first coronavirus death in five weeks, while a Sydney taxi driver has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting health warnings for potential contacts to monitor for symptoms in a number of locations.
