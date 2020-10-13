LIVE: Three new cases in Shepparton traced to Chadstone cluster, Smaller juries pitched to overcome COVID hurdle, Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

Global  
 

There are three new cases in the northern Victorian town of Shepparton that have been traced to Chadstone cluster and lawyers have issued a warning on 'reduction in justice' as smaller juries pitched to overcome COVID hurdle. In NSW, restrictions on outdoor concerts and performances have been eased and twice as many people will be allowed to drink and dine outdoors from Friday despite the rising number of locally acquired coronavirus cases.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 00:30

 The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 will now miss his country's Nations League match against Sweden.

