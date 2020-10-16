Global  
 

Emotional scenes as first 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney under new trans-Tasman travel bubble

SBS Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.
 Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus outbreak. Ryan Brooks reports.

