Emotional scenes as first 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney under new trans-Tasman travel bubble
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.
