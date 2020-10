Basil Zempilas defeats Di Bain to become Perth Lord Mayor Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Seven West Media commentator won 29.44 per cent of the vote on Saturday night, defeating rival and former ABC journalist Di Bain by 284 points in a nail-biting vote count. 👓 View full article

0

