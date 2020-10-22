Global  
 

Magda Szubanski and Nyadol Nyuon trolled by right-wing extremists

SBS Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Senate Estimates have confirmed that Magda Szubanski and Nyadol Nyuon have been the target of right-wing extremists on social media. Ms Szubanski has hit back at her trolls on Twitter, while Ms Nyuon has closed her account.
Magda Szubanski Magda Szubanski Australian actress and comedian


Nyadol Nyuon Australian lawyer and human rights advocate


Australian Senate Australian Senate

quackademic RT @MagdaSzubanski: "The volumetric attacks on Nyadol Nyuon, who is an African Australian activist, as well as Magda Szubanski in the wake… 2 minutes ago

minchinswitchy

Minchin's Red Witchy RT @andrewwhiteau: Attacks on Nyadol Nyuon and Magda Szubanski “were all coordinated right wing extremist attacks” - eSafety Commissioner t… 14 minutes ago

SamanthaRatnam

Samantha Ratnam - Leader of the Victorian Greens Sending strength to you @MagdaSzubanski and Nyadol Nyuon. I know what you're going through. The right-wing conspira… https://t.co/q4ZB0blmjT 31 minutes ago