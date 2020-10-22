|
Magda Szubanski and Nyadol Nyuon trolled by right-wing extremists
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Senate Estimates have confirmed that Magda Szubanski and Nyadol Nyuon have been the target of right-wing extremists on social media. Ms Szubanski has hit back at her trolls on Twitter, while Ms Nyuon has closed her account.
Magda Szubanski Australian actress and comedian
Nyadol Nyuon Australian lawyer and human rights advocate
Australian Senate
SBS
