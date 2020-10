Miami Bound for Melbourne Cup after Gold win for O'Brien, Kah Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A Melbourne Cup tilt beckons for VRC Oaks winner Miami Bound after the Danny O'Brien-trained mare relished the soft Moonee Valley track in the MV Gold Cup. 👓 View full article

TABcomau Media MARKET UPDATE Miami Bound $101 to $34 for the #MelbourneCup at @FlemingtonVRC on November 3 after winning… https://t.co/AqA4FRjkH9 43 minutes ago Ladbrokes.com.au 2019 Kennedy Oaks winner Miami Bound has been $201 into $51 in the Melbourne Cup after her win in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup.