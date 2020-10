Video Credit: ODN - Published 1 hour ago Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame' 01:21 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn