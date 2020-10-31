Global  
 

Queensland election: Early counting suggests swing towards Labour and Greens as One Nation vote collapses

SBS Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The Greens party hold onto their vote as One Nation loses support in Brisbane. Early counting suggests Labor is pulling ahead.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: About Half Of All Florida Voters Have Cast Ballots In The General Election

About Half Of All Florida Voters Have Cast Ballots In The General Election 00:24

 More than 7.3 million Floridians, or half of registered voters in the Sunshine state, had voted as of Thursday morning, with five days remaining before the Nov. 3 general election.

