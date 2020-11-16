Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update, following a meeting with the prime minister. It comes as South Australian health authorities report 17 people have now been linked to an outbreak of coronavirus in Adelaide north.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update, following a meeting with the prime minister. It comes as South Australian health authorities report 17 people have now been linked to an outbreak of coronavirus in Adelaide north.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
Victoria has now gone two weeks without any new coronavirus cases or deathsVictoria has recorded 14 days without a coronavirus case or death, as Premier Daniel Andrews announced $155 million to establish an infectious disease centre.
SBS
Premier Daniel Andrews announces free kindergarten for Victorian families next yearPremier Daniel Andrews has announced $169.6 million to fund free kindergarten in 2021, in an effort to help working families recover from the pandemic.
SBS
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announces free kinder for 2021Premier Daniel Andrews has announced $169.6 million to fund free kindergarten in 2021, in an effort to help working families recover from the pandemic.
SBS
Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel' is lifted and coronavirus travel restrictions easedPremier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria concerned about virus 'incursion' from NSW: Deputy Chief Health OfficeAs Victoria records 15 days of no new cases authorities are concerned about a Covid "incursion" from one state in particular. One of Victoria's biggest Covid..
New Zealand Herald
Victoria's 15th day without new virus caseVictoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for a 15th consecutive day.
SBS
South Australia will reopen its border to Victoria in less than three weeksSouth Australia will drop its border ban with Victoria from the beginning of next month, dependent on no major new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
SBS
After another donut day, Victoria approaches two weeks without any new coronavirus casesVictoria is up to 13 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases or deaths, with an aged care worker's positive test suspected to be shedding.
SBS
Adelaide Capital of South Australia
NT, WA and Tasmania impose border restrictions as Adelaide cluster grows to 17South Australians have been warned to expect more COVID-19 cases in the community after a quarantine worker infected two family members.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australian cluster grows as hundreds urged to get testedSouth Australia's worst cluster to date has gone from bad to worse, with 17 cases now tied to the family outbreak.Speaking to Adelaide's 5AA Radio this morning,..
New Zealand Herald
South Australia records 17 new coronavirus cases as Adelaide cluster growsSouth Australians have been warned to expect more COVID-19 cases in the community after a quarantine worker infected two family members.
SBS
South Australia coronavirus cluster grows as 17 new cases recordedSeventeen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Adelaide.
SBS
South Australia State of Australia
Coronavirus: South Australia goes on high alert after community transmissionThe detection of 17 cases in the state marks its first instance of community transmission since April.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources