Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update, following a meeting with the prime minister. It comes as South Australian health authorities report 17 people have now been linked to an outbreak of coronavirus in Adelaide north.
Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

Victoria has now gone two weeks without any new coronavirus cases or deaths

 Victoria has recorded 14 days without a coronavirus case or death, as Premier Daniel Andrews announced $155 million to establish an infectious disease centre.
SBS

Premier Daniel Andrews announces free kindergarten for Victorian families next year

 Premier Daniel Andrews has announced $169.6 million to fund free kindergarten in 2021, in an effort to help working families recover from the pandemic.
SBS

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announces free kinder for 2021

 Premier Daniel Andrews has announced $169.6 million to fund free kindergarten in 2021, in an effort to help working families recover from the pandemic.
SBS

Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel' is lifted and coronavirus travel restrictions eased

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria concerned about virus 'incursion' from NSW: Deputy Chief Health Office

 As Victoria records 15 days of no new cases authorities are concerned about a Covid "incursion" from one state in particular. One of Victoria's biggest Covid..
New Zealand Herald

Victoria's 15th day without new virus case

 Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for a 15th consecutive day.
SBS

South Australia will reopen its border to Victoria in less than three weeks

 South Australia will drop its border ban with Victoria from the beginning of next month, dependent on no major new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
SBS

After another donut day, Victoria approaches two weeks without any new coronavirus cases

 Victoria is up to 13 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases or deaths, with an aged care worker's positive test suspected to be shedding.
SBS

Adelaide Adelaide Capital of South Australia

NT, WA and Tasmania impose border restrictions as Adelaide cluster grows to 17

 South Australians have been warned to expect more COVID-19 cases in the community after a quarantine worker infected two family members.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australian cluster grows as hundreds urged to get tested

 South Australia's worst cluster to date has gone from bad to worse, with 17 cases now tied to the family outbreak.Speaking to Adelaide's 5AA Radio this morning,..
New Zealand Herald

South Australia records 17 new coronavirus cases as Adelaide cluster grows

 South Australians have been warned to expect more COVID-19 cases in the community after a quarantine worker infected two family members.
SBS

South Australia coronavirus cluster grows as 17 new cases recorded

 Seventeen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Adelaide.
SBS

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

Coronavirus: South Australia goes on high alert after community transmission

 The detection of 17 cases in the state marks its first instance of community transmission since April.
BBC News

