Residents of K'gari-Fraser Island told to leave immediately as bushfire threatens Happy Valley
Residents have been told to leave immediately, with the bushfire threatening Fraser Island-K'gari's Happy Valley community.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fraser Island Suburb of Fraser Coast Region, Queensland, Australia
Emergency bushfire warning issued for Fraser Island residentsAn emergency bushfire warning has been issued for Australia's Fraser Island with residents urged to "leave immediately".Queensland Fire and Emergency Services..
New Zealand Herald
Australia bushfire: Fraser Island residents told to leave immediatelyResidents on Fraser island are warned as a bushfire engulfs the Unesco World Heritage site.
BBC News
Fraser Island residents told to evacuate immediately as bushfire warning reaches emergency levelResidents have been told to leave immediately, with the bushfire expected to impact Fraser Island's Happy Valley community.
SBS
Bushfires threaten Australia's Fraser Island
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources