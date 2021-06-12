Humpback whale starts to swallow lobster diver, spits him out
Published
“I realised, oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth and he’s trying to swallow me,” lobster diver Michael Packard told a Boston TV station. “This is it. I’m gonna die.”Full Article
Published
“I realised, oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth and he’s trying to swallow me,” lobster diver Michael Packard told a Boston TV station. “This is it. I’m gonna die.”Full Article
The veteran Cape Cod lobster diver was positioned off the coast of Provincetown, about 35 feet down, when he was swallowed by a..
The veteran Cape Cod lobster diver was positioned off the coast of Provincetown, about 35 feet down, when he was swallowed by a..