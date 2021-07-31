‘Getting hit by a train’: Florida coronavirus cases jump 50 per cent as surge continues
More than 9300 patients are hospitalised, up from 1845 a month ago and nearing the record 10,179 set on July of last year.Full Article
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week, the state Health Department reported Friday,..
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday, and..