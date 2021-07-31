Biles pulls out of Olympic vault, uneven bars finals
Published
American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said on Saturday.Full Article
Published
American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said on Saturday.Full Article
Simone Biles has withdrawn from two Olympic finals events, USA Gymnastics announced on Friday.
Simone Biles will not be competing in two more finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics just shared a statement on Friday..