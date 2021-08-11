I am here to win the Champions League again, says Messi
The Ballon d’Or holder wants to be king of Europe once more after signing an eye-watering deal with Qatar-backed French giants Paris Saint-Germain.Full Article
Football superstar Leo Messi tells CNN’s Amanda Davies that he believes Paris Saint-Germain is the “ideal” place for him to..
Lionel Messi has targeted Champions League glory with Paris Saint-Germain after finalising a “complicated” exit from Barcelona...