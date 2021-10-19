Australia news LIVE: Melbourne prepares to exit lockdown; Mike Baird to appear at ICAC inquiry into Gladys Berejiklian; Cleo Smith search continues
Melbourne bar and restaurant owners have been left angry after a last-minute reopening clarification from the Victorian government, former NSW premier Mike Baird is due to appear at the ICAC inquiry into Gladys Berejiklian and the mother of a missing four-year-old has pleaded for people to come forward with information about her daughter’s whereabouts.Full Article