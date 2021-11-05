Israel Folau wants to play for Tonga at 2023 Rugby World Cup
Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has revealed the former Wallabies star wants to represent Tonga if World Rugby approves changes to its eligibility laws.Full Article
World Rugby is reportedly considering allowing players to represent more than one country at Test level, which could pave the way..