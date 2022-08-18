Browns quarterback suspended for 11 games, fined $7 million
DeShaun Watson and the league settled on the punishment after the NFL appealed an initial six-game suspension following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.Full Article
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will sit out 11 games and pay a $5 million fine. Watson agreed to the increased..
Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the NFL have agreed that Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million..