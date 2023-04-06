Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne released on bail after being found guilty of sexual assault
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne to spend Easter holidays at home after being found guilty of sexual assault.
The former NRL star has had his bail revoked by a Supreme Court judge ahead of his sentencing hearing next month.
He was granted bail based on a number of factors, including concerns about him being targeted in remand.