Renault posts 2019 sales down 3.4% to 3.8m vehicles

Just-Auto Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Renault has recorded 2019 global sales down 3.4% to 3.8m vehicles, in a market which declined 4.8%.
Renault reports 3.4% fall in 2019 global sales as China weighs

French automaker Renault on Friday reported a 3.4% fall in 2019 worldwide sales to 3.75 million vehicles despite growth in Europe.
Reuters

