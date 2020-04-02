Global  

Mil-Spec expands from Hummers to the Ford F-150

MotorAuthority Thursday, 2 April 2020
Mil-Spec expands from Hummers to the Ford F-150Mil-Spec Automotive made its name modifying Hummers, but now the Michigan-based company is branching out to another vehicle. The company announced on Monday it will turn Ford F-150 pickups into "super trucks made for conquering." The Mil-Spec treatment is only available for the current-generation F-150 with the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8...
