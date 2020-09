Renault F1 Is Dead From 2021, Long Live The Alpine F1 Team! Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Choosing the 2020 Monza Grand Prix to announce a massive and completely unexpected re-branding, the Renault F1 name is set to exit Formula 1 after the current season. As most of you who've been following the F1 Circus this year, Renault F1 was among the ten teams that signed an all-new Concorde agreement, so its intention to continue to race in Formula 1 was signed and sealed. What was not signed and...

