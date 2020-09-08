Global  
 

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly takes surprise win at 2020 Formula One Italian Grand Prix

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly takes surprise win at 2020 Formula One Italian Grand PrixIt was a race whose outcome no one could have predicted. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly took his maiden Formula One victory on Sunday at the Italian Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. He was joined on the podium by McLaren's Carlos Sainz who finished 0.4 seconds behind, and Racing Point's Lance Stroll a few seconds back...
