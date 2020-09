Lewis Hamilton takes blame for pit-stop error Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lewis Hamilton blamed himself for the mistake that led to him being penalised in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in which he finished seventh after a storming drive from the back of the field. The championship leader and six-time world champion was leading comfortably when he pitted during a safety car deployment, having failed to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this