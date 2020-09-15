Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton Is Under Investigation for Wearing a T-Shirt at F1 Race

autoevolution Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton Is Under Investigation for Wearing a T-Shirt at F1 RaceLewis Hamilton won first prize at the Tuscan Grand Prix at the weekend, but his victory could potentially be marred by a formal investigation by the FIA into his latest “political” stance – if that’s what it was. Hamilton is the only black driver in the sports, an issue he often brings up to highlight lack of diversity in the F1. Events in recent months in the U.S. and abroad have flared his activi...
