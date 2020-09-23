Global  
 

Tesla Battery Day Prompts Stock Fall: 3 Years Is Too Long a Wait for Innovations

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Tesla Battery Day Prompts Stock Fall: 3 Years Is Too Long a Wait for InnovationsThe highly-anticipated Tesla Battery Day 2020 came and went and, despite CEO Elon Musk’s attempt to dampen expectations ahead of the event, they were still through the roof. At the meeting, Elon Musk touched on a variety of issues, including plans for a “million-mile” battery that would be guaranteed to last for the entire lifetime of an electric car, eliminating cobalt from batteries to make them more afford...
News video: Tesla Slides 7%, Investors Wait

Tesla Slides 7%, Investors Wait 00:39

 Aly Song/Reuters Tesla slid 7% on Tuesday as investors await the company's closely watched Battery Day. The Battery Day presentation, which is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, is expected to highlight upcoming battery innovations that Tesla is working on. Goldman Sachs highlighted...

