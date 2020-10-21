New GMC Hummer EV: 986bhp electric 'super truck' revealed Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

GMC Hummer EV



Hummer name is revived for new range of EVs, starting with bold pick-up designed to offer extreme off-road capability



The new GMC Hummer EV has been revealed, reviving the nameplate for a 986bhp pick-up which the firm claims will offer “unprecedented off-road capability and extraordinary on-road performance.”



The Hummer brand, which sold a range of road vehicles based on the military Humvee from 1992 and 2009, has been revived by owner General Motors as a new sub-brand to its GMC marque for a range of electric off-road vehicles for the USA market. The Tesla Supertruck rival that will start the range will go into production late next year ahead of sales beginning in 2022.



The pick-up’s design blends Hummer’s traditional boxy style with some modern styling elements. Design director Phil Zak claimed that it “reimagines an instantly-recognisable silhouette for a modern, all-electric future.”



The Hummer EV will use GM’s new Ultium Drive electric powertrain tech, and will feature three motors built into two drive units. These will combine to produce a “GM-estimated” 986bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of around three seconds. Power will be sent to all four wheels using an e4WD system, with torque vectoring used to distribute it as needed.



The batteries will be arranged in a 24-module double-stacked layout, and while GM has yet to reveal their storage capacity it claims the Hummer EV will be able to travel more than 350 on a full charge. The 800V system can be charged at speeds of up to 350kW on a DC fast charger.



Al Oppenheiser, the Hummer EV’s chief engineer, claimed the vehicle would be “an absolute off-road beast”, with the e4WD system giving it “ maneuverability unlike anything GM has ever offered before.”



The machine features adaptive air suspension, with ’Extract Mode2’ system that raises the ride height by 149mm to aid navigating uneven terrain. As standard, it sits on 35-inch off-road tyres, although it can accommodate 37in versions. To aid with off-roading, the underside of the car is strengthened with steel plates in places.



The Hummer EV has four-wheel-steering as standard, which offers a new Crab Walk mode that allows its to travel diagonally at low speeds.



GM claims that the Hummer EV will feature an industry-leading 18 different camera views, which will include cameras underneath the vehicle to aid with visibility. There are also special displays in the infotainment and driver information screen that can show torque output, pitch and roll angles, friction circle and other readings to aid off-roading.



The vehicle will also feature GM’s Super Cruise 8 driver assistance system, which it says allows for hands-free driving on specially enabled roads, along with automatic lane changing.



The Hummer EV will initially launch in a special Edition 1 model, that will feature a Drive Mode controller with a number of drive modes, and the ability to adjust torque between the front and rear axles.



It will also come with a new Infinity Roof as standard, which utilises transparent panels that can be removed and stored in a specially sized front luggage compartment. The rear glass can also be lowered, and a tonneau cover is available for the pick-up load bed.



The interior will feature a 13.4in digital infotainment screen and a 12.3in digital drive display.



The Hummer EE will be built at GM’s Hamtramck factory in Detroit, which has recently been converted for EV production. The machine will be followed by a range of Hummer-branded electric vehicles, likely beginning with an SUV.



*READ MORE*



*GM to revive Hummer nameplate for range of electric off-roaders*



*Autocar throwback: driving the Hummer H2*



*Tesla Supertruck: full details of radical pick-up* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

