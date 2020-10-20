Tennessee factory to become GM's 3rd electric vehicle plant Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to spend $2 billion to convert its Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant into a third U.S. site to build future electric vehicles.



The Detroit automaker also says it will spend another $153 million to upgrade five Michigan factories for future vehicles.



The company will build the Cadillac Lyriq, a small electric SUV at the Spring Hill factory. Gasoline-powered Cadillac SUVs will continue to be built at the plant, and it will also will get additional unspecified electric vehicles, GM said in prepared statement Tuesday.



The Lyriq is due in showrooms sometime late in 2022. GM also is expected to announce details of an all-electric GMC Hummer pickup truck this week. They’re among 20 electric models the company plans to sell globally by 2023.



GM already has announced that electric vehicles will be built at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan, and at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which straddles the border between the city of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck.



Currently the 7.9-million-square-foot Spring Hill facility employs about 3,400 hourly workers who make the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 gas-powered SUVs as well as a GMC SUV. The complex, which is GM’s biggest in North America, also makes four engines that go into GM trucks and SUVs.



The paint and body shops at Spring Hill will see major expansions, and the general assembly area will get new machinery, conveyors, controls and other equipment. Renovation of the plant will begin immediately, GM said in a statement.



The investments aren't expected to create additional jobs, but will help keep the ones at the Tennessee and Michigan factories.



Other factories getting investments include the $100 million being spent at the Delta Township plant near Lansing, Michigan, to make the GMC... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Factory 56 - Flexibility



The most important feature of Factory 56 is maximum flexibility. On only one level, Factory 56 can perform all assembly steps for vehicles of different designs and drive systems – from conventional.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 04:39 Published on September 15, 2020 Nissan celebrates production of the 500,000th Leaf



In celebration of World EV Day, Nissan marked the production of the 500,000th LEAF, the world's first mass-market 100% electric car. With half a million LEAF built globally, customers around the world.. Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 01:30 Published on September 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources European Metals presses ahead at Cinovec Owns major stake in Europe's largest lithium deposit at Cinovec Czech group CEZ has a majority stake in the project Preparing a definitive feasibility study for...

Proactive Investors 5 days ago



GM expected to announce electric vehicle for Tennessee plant DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, when it makes...

SeattlePI.com 18 hours ago





Tweets about this

