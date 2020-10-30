Global  
 

When Harry Styles’ Car Breaks Down, He Hangs Out at Fans’ Houses, Feeds Fish

autoevolution Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
When Harry Styles’ Car Breaks Down, He Hangs Out at Fans’ Houses, Feeds FishHarry Styles, the former boy-bander from One Direction turned very successful solo artist and actor, is not your regular millionaire celebrity. And all it takes is some car trouble for the world to find out. A Harry Styles car-related story has gone viral after one very lucky fan posted about it on social media. Theadora, the fan, has since made her Instagram private, along with the post in question (of course), but not before Harry Styl...
 Harry Styles surprised superfan Theadora by writing her a note and feeding her fish after being invited into her home.

