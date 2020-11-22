The Road to Knighthood: Lewis Hamilton Will Be “Sir” in the New Year
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () The years of speculation on why Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has constantly been overlooked for knighthood will soon be over. He will be a “Sir” in the New Year, according to the latest. After last weekend’s win at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, which secured his seventh world title, speculation on whether
