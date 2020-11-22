Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Road to Knighthood: Lewis Hamilton Will Be “Sir” in the New Year

autoevolution Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The Road to Knighthood: Lewis Hamilton Will Be “Sir” in the New YearThe years of speculation on why Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has constantly been overlooked for knighthood will soon be over. He will be a “Sir” in the New Year, according to the latest. After last weekend’s win at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, which secured his seventh world title, speculation on whether
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title. Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published
Hometown Holiday movie - Sarah Troyer, Bradley Hamilton, Kevin McGarry [Video]

Hometown Holiday movie - Sarah Troyer, Bradley Hamilton, Kevin McGarry

Hometown Holiday movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Krista is starting this New Year with a new business and a resolution to be more selective with who she dates. When Krista meets Ryan Rourke, an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:29Published
Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Really Care About Being Knighted

Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Really Care About Being Knighted Last weekend, at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton won his seventh world title, which effectively and officially makes him one of the most outstanding...
autoevolution