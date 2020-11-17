Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Really Care About Being Knighted
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Last weekend, at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton won his seventh world title, which effectively and officially makes him one of the most outstanding British athletes of all times, and the most accomplished of recent years. That alone should guarantee him a knighthood at the New Year event. At least, that’s how fellow Brits, sportsmen and worldwide fans believe: Lewis Hamilton should have his 2008 MBE
Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title. Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael..
Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship. Report by..
Lewis Hamilton has no plans to quit Formula 1 after clinching a record-equalling seventh world championship title, his father has told talkSPORT. Hamilton... talkSPORT Also reported by •Sky News •BBC Sport