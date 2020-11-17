Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Really Care About Being Knighted

Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Really Care About Being KnightedLast weekend, at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton won his seventh world title, which effectively and officially makes him one of the most outstanding British athletes of all times, and the most accomplished of recent years. That alone should guarantee him a knighthood at the New Year event. At least, that’s how fellow Brits, sportsmen and worldwide fans believe: Lewis Hamilton should have his 2008 MBE
 Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

