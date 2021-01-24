Celebrity DUIs are the equivalent of watching a trainwreck in real-time, since, most of the time, they double as confirmation of long-standing rumors of troubled behavior and, more often than not, signal the beginning of a proverbial fall from grace. Just ask Justin Bieber. Humanity as a whole is still fascinated by the cult of celebrity and that means that, the higher the level of adoration directed at one particular star, the higher th...Full Article
Justin Bieber Looks Back on His 2014 DUI, Drag Racing Arrest
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
091919 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY
091919 11 pm
-
Justin Bieber Looks Back on His DUI Arrest on the 7th Anniversary of the Infamous Incident
E! Online
-
Justin Bieber Reflects on 7-Year-Old DUI Arrest, Thanks God for Progress
Upworthy
-
Justin Bieber Looks Back at His 2014 Arrest, Seven Years Later
Just Jared Jr
-
Justin Bieber Reflects on Being Arrested in 2014, Reveals What He Realizes Now
Just Jared