Steve Cropley: The only EV conversion I love is a vintage Porsche

*Monday*



The current fashion for re-equipping classic cars with electric motors doesn’t sit well with me, although I do make an honourable exception for the Swindon folks who’ve been making city EVs from Issigonis Minis. However, this instinctive dislike of bastardised big-name classics didn’t stop me getting into a serious lather this week when my eye fell on the WEV Coupé, a new, Cornish-built machine with a superb Porsche 356 replica body on an all-new chassis.



This coupé has a higher purpose than simply attracting people who love its lines but can’t afford the real thing: it is ace engineer Neil Yates’ top hat for his ingenious EV skateboard, which is designed to be affordable enough to be built in the tiny numbers the UK’s under-pressure niche vehicle industry will need after 2030. Not too sure exactly how I’ll sneak my latest plan to pay £75k for an electric Porker rep past the bank manager and Steering Committee, but maybe if I announce it now, they’ll get used to the idea.



*Tuesday AM*



Pinched half an hour of the boss’s time this morning to renew my various club memberships (MAC, BOC, GRRC, VSCC, VMCC and LDMC) and reactivate my competition licence, a handy way to get rid of £600.



This renewals rush occurred because, while reading in bed last night, I noticed that the MAC wants to stage its first evening get-together of 2021 at Shelsley Walsh hillclimb on 4 March, just five weeks’ time.



The thought of visiting this wonderful place, albeit socially distanced, fills me with determination to be ready to participate. Of course, it’s on a Thursday evening (6pm to 10pm) and I’ll probably be bashing the typewriter, but it still creates an enticing vision of normality.



*Tuesday PM*



Should I be complaining about work? An exceedingly nice bloke from Bentley has just rung to say that my next long-termer, a Bentley Bentayga V8, arrives on Monday. Since when was Christmas crammed into the back end of January?



*Wednesday*



Forgive this; there’s very little excuse for one member of the chain gang to write about another. But as you’ll see, I’ve just been at Brands Hatch watching Colin Goodwin (and a 40-strong band of helpers and drivers who Porsche GB brilliantly assembled on his behalf) set 13 new UK electric time and distance records using a pair of Porsche Taycans. The idea came, as many have done over the years, from Goodwin opening his gob and being taken seriously. Quite right, for a bloke who follows through: remember his importation of a Chevy El Camino whose Big Block V8 was rebuilt in the front room (using valve lifters stashed in the sock drawer)? Or his 200mph kit-built RV aeroplane that started with the innocent erection of a garden shed in the back garden? I’m already impatient to hear about his next trick…



*Thursday*



On the very day the SMMT issued its depressing news, based on 2020 car sales, that the most popular new car colour is grey, I lost my car in the supermarket car park. It was the Suzuki Ignis, which isn’t grey at all but a kind of dun brown. However, I’m so comprehensively colour-blind that at times I confuse similar shades of green, brown and grey. I’d ducked into Tesco for 10 minutes wearing a mask and emerged into the gloom that currently passes for daylight with my specs so fogged that, temporarily, I could have been on the dark side of the moon. All of which is why I know that were I to buy one of these beguiling Suzukis, I’d choose orange and the hell with restraint.



*And another thing...*



Success! Ben Croot, the teenage would-be Lego designer who many of you helped after he appealed for support, has amassed the 10,000 votes he needs for his scratch-built Blower Bentley to be considered for production as a Lego kit – several months before the deadline. Big thanks to all. Fingers now crossed for good news.



