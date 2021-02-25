Peugeot revives historic logo in bold rebranding move

1960s-style lion emblem, as featured on retro e-Legend concept, arrives ahead of new 308 launch



Peugeot has revealed a completely new logo inspired by its heritage as it gears up to launch the new 308 and embarks on a shift upmarket.



The design is familiar from 2018's retro-styled e-Legend concept, and features a 2-dimensional interpretation of the brand's trademark lion emblem, emblazoned on a shield-shaped background.



It has been shown following Peugeot's recent integration into the new Stellantis auto giant, but CEO Linda Jackson said it had been in development "since before we even started thinking about Stellantis".



The new emblem will first appear in Peugeot's promotional and sales material before being rolled out to production vehicles, likely starting with the reinvented 308 hatchback, which is due to be revealed in the coming months.



