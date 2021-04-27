Jeff Bezos Is Upset About NASA Lunar Lander Deal, Elon Musk Is Childish

Earlier this month, NASA announced that the Artemis Lunar lander, which will take Americans to the Moon again in 2024, will be built by SpaceX and will be based on Starship. Jeff Bezos, who was also in the running with his Blue Origin, is none too happy about the choice. In fact, he’s so upset about it that he’s contesting it. SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics were all in the running for the contract, estimated at $2.8...