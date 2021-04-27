Space rivalry between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk heats up over lunar lander contract

The long-simmering space rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is heating up. Bezos’s aerospace firm, Blue Origin, turned up the temperature on Monday, by filing a protest against NASA’s choice of Musk’s SpaceX for a mission to the Moon. Earlier this month, NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a lunar lander. Blue Origin and defense contractor Duentics had also submitted proposals for the project. NASA had been expected to choose two of the three firms, to ensure they had a backup and a healthy dose of competition. But the space agency said it plumped for a…

