E-commerce keeps evolving at a staggering pace as large retail chains constantly look for ways to automate the process, expand and become more cost-effective. And drone delivery seems to tick all the boxes for yet another big grocery chain. Kroger recently announced in a press release that started testing a grocery drone delivery service in Ohio. The drone delivery pilot is a collaboration with Drone Express, a division of Telegrid Techno...Full Article
One of the Largest Retailers in the U.S. Turns to Drone Delivery
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Nerds On Site, Marvel Discovery, Water Tower Research UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Dalrada Financial, ESE Entertainment, Ayurcann Holdings, Predictiv AI, Golden Arrow Resources UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: MedX Health Corp, Plurilock Security, Vicinity Motor, Gold Resource Corp, Loop Insights …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Weekend Unlimited, CytoDyn, PlantX Life, PyroGenesis Canada UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: PlantX Life, PyroGenesis Canada, Global Energy Metals, MagicMed Industries UPDATE …
Proactive Investors