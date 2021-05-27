Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Race in Land Yachts, Because Royal Life Is Fun

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Race in Land Yachts, Because Royal Life Is Fun

autoevolution

Published

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton to the rest of the world) are now in the middle of a tour in Scotland. The hope is that they’ll be able to put on the charm on the Scottish people, effectively silencing nationalists asking for independence. Officially though, the

Full Article