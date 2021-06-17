Similar to Bill Gates and George Soros, the founder of Amazon is a sweetheart of the conspiracy world’s oddballs. A gentleman by the name of Jose Ortiz took his dislike for Jeff Bezos to new heights by calling for the business magnate to be denied re-entry to Earth after a space flight. &l... (continue reading...)Full Article
Jeff Bezos Shouldn't Return to Earth from Blue Origin Mission, Petitioners Say
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Extra Ticket for Suborbital Flight With Jeff Bezos Auctions for $28 Million
Wibbitz Top Stories
Extra Ticket for
Suborbital Flight
With Jeff Bezos , Auctions for $28 Million.
CNN Business reports that a seat on..
-
Blue Origin: Bidder pays $28 million to visit space with Jeff Bezos
Deutsche Welle
-
A flight to space with Jeff Bezos aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard sold for $28 million
Mashable
-
Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells for $28mn
MENAFN.com
-
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions off seat on first human spaceflight for $28M
TechCrunch
More coverage
Here's what Bezos' trip to space will look like
Bleacher Report AOL
Jeff Bezos has announced that he and his brother will be on board his company Blue Origin’s first crewed mission to space. The..
Jeff Bezos Announces He Will Go to Space
Wibbitz Top Stories