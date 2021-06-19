Motorcross Racer Alex Harvill Dies During World Record Practice Jump

Alex Harvill, a very experienced motorcross racer, stuntman and Guinness Record holder, has died after a crash during a practice jump for another world record distance jump. He was 28 and, as his family says in a statement, he went out doing what he loved the most. Harvill was born in California but he lived in Ephrata, Washington. On June 17, 2021, he was supposed to try to set a (continue reading...)