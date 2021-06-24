2021 Audi RS e-tron GT vs. R8 V10 Performance: Iron Man's Cars Have a Drag Race

Ever wondered which one of Tony Stark's old cars is faster? Well, today, we can tell you that the Audi e-tron GT is indeed quicker than an R8 supercar, thanks to this all-German drag race. The action is pretty short and sweet, just like the high-budget action in a movie. The two cars line up, launch, and one of them pulls ahead. But which? Before we answer that, let' look at some specs. Representing th... (continue reading...)