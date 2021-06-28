Deliveries of Aston Martin's long-awaited Valkyrie hypercar aren't due to start until later this year but the company has already unveiled a more hardcore variant, and it’s set to rewrite the rule book on the performance potential of road car-based track specials. The car is the Valkyrie AMR Pro, which Aston Martin previewed as a concept at...Full Article
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Le Mans Hypercar-aping track car revealed
