Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Le Mans Hypercar-aping track car revealed

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Le Mans Hypercar-aping track car revealed

MotorAuthority

Published

Deliveries of Aston Martin's long-awaited Valkyrie hypercar aren't due to start until later this year but the company has already unveiled a more hardcore variant, and it’s set to rewrite the rule book on the performance potential of road car-based track specials. The car is the Valkyrie AMR Pro, which Aston Martin previewed as a concept at...

Full Article