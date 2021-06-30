Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort sells for $65,000

Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort sells for $65,000

MotorAuthority

Published

A 1981 Ford Escort sedan previously owned by Princess Diana was sold by auction house Reeman Dansie on Tuesday at its sale in Colchester, United Kingdom, with the final bid coming in at $65,000. That's well above the pre-auction estimate of between $42,000 and $57,000, and close to the $80,000 that an Audi 80 cabriolet also previously owned by...

Full Article