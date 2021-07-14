With the new generation 2 Series Coupe presented last week, BMW can now concentrate on the development of other new cars, such as the upcoming M2 that cannot get enough of the Nurburgring. Rumored to enter production in December next year, with deliveries starting shortly after, the 20... (continue reading...)Full Article
2023 BMW M2 Coming To Redefine the Small Sports Coupe Class, 490 HP Rumored
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Many new models will land in showrooms before the year is out. Here's your go-to guide for all of them
It's been a..
Autocar
BMW 4 Series Coupe 2021 long-term review
Sporty coupé showed its face – yes, that face – for the first time on our fleet. Did it impress?
*Why we ran it:..
Autocar