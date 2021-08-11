Whether you’re into astronomy or just want to admire one of the most thrilling natural phenomena, tonight marks the beginning of a three-day window when the peak of the meteor shower takes place. So, find the perfect spot and get ready for a starry night. It’s no wonder that meteor showers are so popular – who isn’t fascinated by the beautiful shooting stars? Well, they’re actually tiny gr... (continue reading...)Full Article
Get Ready for Many Shooting Stars, the Perseid Meteor Shower Is Peaking Tonight
