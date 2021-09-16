SpaceX Releases Stunning Images of Inspiration4 Civilian Space Trip

SpaceX Releases Stunning Images of Inspiration4 Civilian Space Trip

autoevolution

Published

For the longest time, humans have been obsessed with space, trying to observe, explore and understand it. But now history’s been made after Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the first all-civilian flight. This year has seen an actual race to space, with billionaires all making history in unique ways. On Wednesday, September 15, the world witnessed a historic moment in space travel, the &l... (continue reading...)

Full Article