Daniel Ricciardo Takes the McLaren GT for a Not So Casual Ride With Stunning Shots

In a new video, Daniel Ricciardo takes us on a thrilling, not so casual ride, giving us a glimpse of what it’s like to be driving alongside him. The F1 driver is still on a high after a magnificent win at the Italian Grand Prix, after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out on lap 26, giving McLaren its first win since 2012. It’s no small feat, and Ricciardo is just getting started. The driver had mentioned that... (continue reading...)