Bubba Wallace just picked up his first ever NASCAR victory at a rainy Talladega Speedway during the Sprint Cup Series Playoffs Monday. Rain had delayed the race and ultimately stopped it early but not before Wallace made his way to the front of the pack. Officials did all they could to dry the track out including (continue reading...)Full Article
Bubba Wallace Wins His First NASCAR Race In Rain At Talladega Speedway
